GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says his administration will give adequate attention to the development of rural communities in the state through the provision of infrastructure.

Sule stated this on Wednesday when a delegation of Koron Kuje community from Lafia Local Government Area of the state paid him a visit at Government House, Lafia.

This, he said, was to improve the socio-economic and standard of living of the rural dwellers.

He said that provision of social amenities to rural communities would not only improve on the standard of living of the rural dwellers but would also boost their agricultural activities.

“I commend you for the visit and I want to assure you that my vision also is to develop rural communities across the state.

“Doing that will create job opportunities, improve socio-economic activities as well as improve the standard of living of the rural dwellers.

“My government is committed toward achieving not only urban development, but also achieving rural development,” the governor said.

He called on the people of the community and other people of the state to co-exist peacefully for the development state.

He said it was only in an atmosphere of peace that development would take place, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace peace.

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)