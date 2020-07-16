THE Bauchi State Government has said it would provide additional 800 units of hand pump-fitted boreholes in 12 local government areas in the state to improve water supply.

Malam Garba Magaji, the General Manager of the state Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), said this to newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday.

According to him, 132 additional solar motorized boreholes are also being drilled across all existing Primary Healthcare centres.

He explained that the projects, being executed in partnership with international donor agencies that included the Department For International Development (DFID), and the UNICEF, were to improve water supply and sanitation.

Magaji said that 184 blocks of latrines with water supply had also been constructed in selected Primary Health Care centres as a strategy to control the spread of diseases and other epidemics. “We are committed to a hygienic environment,’’ he said.

He said that the agency would strictly monitor the use of the facilities to ensure their sustenance. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 12:39 GMT |

