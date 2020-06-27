The Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, on Saturday called for renewed campaign to clean up drains for the free flow of water during the rainy season.

Afuye made the call at Igede-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti, during the June edition of the state’s monthly environmental sanitation.

“I appeal for residents’ support to clean and clear their premises, especially their drainage systems across the state, so as to avoid unforeseen outbreak of diseases and flooding.

“Also, the non-compliance of motorists, especially those coming into the state from other states during sanitation, is condemnable.

” I, hereby, urged security agents to clamp down on offenders.”

Afuye stressed that COVID-19 was real, and urged residents not to take the pandemic for granted.

He advised residents to keep observing all established protocols of wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing in addition to maintaining hygienic environment.

The speaker was accompanied by the Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA, Mr Sina Ogunleye; Permanent Secretary off Establishme, Mr Abayomi Opeyemi, and his counterpart in Capacity, Development and Reforms, Mr Dare Ajayi to monitor the exercise.

The Council Chairman, Mr Sina Ogunleye, in his message to the people admonished them to keep their environments, gutters and drains clean during the rainy season.

Ogunleye warned that government would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone who violates the environmental laws in the council and Ekiti in general. (NAN)

