The water level of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake, has started falling towards normal after rising to a record high, a hydropower company in Uganda said.

Eskom Uganda Limited tweeted that the water level has tremendously reduced to 13.24 meters after months of water spilling at Nalubaale and Kiira Power Plants in the eastern Ugandan district of Jinja.

The water spilling, authorised by the government to normalise the water level, started on Feb. 28.

The company said the water spilling will continue until the level normalises.

The water level of the lake shared by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, on May 7, rose to 13.42 meters compared to its previous high of 13.41 meters recorded in 1964.

The high water level has affected residents living near the shores and cut off businesses for entities there including some luxury hotels.

Experts attributed the rise to torrential rains, environmental degradation, and urbanization. (Xinhua/NAN)

– Jul. 11, 2020 @ 14:19 GMT |

