GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra has said that his administration will promote policies that seek to protect the environment from degradation.

Obiano made the call on Wednesday at a news conference in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, to mark this year’s World Environmental Day.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mike Okonkwo,

decried the felling of trees and use of firewood as sources of domestic energy in the country.

He called on the people to embrace the use of gas, biofuel and kerosene as better alternatives for domestic energy.

He further advocated the construction of Greenhousing as another effective approach to the protection of the environment.

He said that it was imperative for humanity to protect the purity of the environment to guarantee good health and sustainable development.

He called for Greenhousing which, he said, would rely on nature for supply of air rather than air-conditioners as well as industries that use cleaner energy and produce minimal waste.

Obiano described the theme of this year’s celebration, “Beat air pollution,” as apt, saying that industrialisation and poor environmental practices posed serious threat to the environment.

He commended Chief Chima Ezeribe, the Chairman of ZEC Industries, an Anambra-based indigenous firm that specialised in the recycling of used plastics for the production of hair attachment.

He said that the activities of the firm were a great asset to Anambra government’s policy on waste management and its conversion to wealth.

The governor further said that the state would support and partner more of such firms in its drive to achieve a healthy and safe environment.

He called on residents of the state to have a positive change of attitude “towards safer environment and healthier air.”

In his speech, Ezeribe requested that plastic waste should be disposed more systematically, pointing out that it constituted great harm to the environment because of its non biodegradability.

He said that his farm had designed a model for collection of such waste by providing special collection points in major cities and towns and giving incentives to people.

According to him, ZEC consumes not less than 8000 tons of used plastics annually, all generated from Anambra.

Also, Dr. Emmanuel Okafor, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, said that protecting the environment required conscious efforts of the people.

Okafor, a medical practitioner, said that inhaling harmful substances was dangerous to health and had led to a number of avoidable deaths.

-NAN

BE

– June 5, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT /

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)