EU Commission takes Hungary to court over LGBT law

THE European Commission is taking Hungary to the European Court of Justice to reverse a law restricting access to information on LGBT issues.

It also was the court to revoke the broadcast licence of the country’s last independent radio station, Klubradio.

“The Hungarian legislation discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity,’’ the commission said in a Friday statement announcing the move.

The EU Executive arm has long considered taking Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government to court for the controversial legislation adopted last year.

However, it hesitated due to worries its interference could fuel Budapest’s anti-EU propaganda.

Orbán has repeatedly rejected charges that the legislation discriminates, arguing the rules enshrine parental control of what kind of sex education children receive at school. (dpa/NAN)

