EU will not let Russia use G20 for propaganda, spokesperson warns

THE European Union is not going to let Russia use a G20 meeting of top diplomats in Bali for political propaganda, EU foreign affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali says.

“The EU is committed to the success of the summit and will not allow “Moscow to abuse the G20 as its own propaganda platform,” Massarali told a Brussels press conference.

Massarali said Russia’s high level political participation at the G20 meeting might pose a threat to the G20’s credibility, efficiency and relevance.

She said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “excludes any business as usual” but the commission did not want to the G20 paralysed as a result of a boycott.

She added that the commission is not skipping the meeting, as the G20 forum is too important to risk paralysing with a boycott. (dpa/NAN)

KN