Euro 2022: Will tournament inspire a generation? Have your say

EURO 2022 has been a huge success on the pitch – but what happens next off it will help determine whether the tournament has delivered what it set out to achieve.

“Legacy” has become a key term for countries bidding to host tournaments across all sports, and this competition has been no different.

Women’s football has enjoyed a dramatic increase in popularity and publicity in recent years, but what impact will this event have?

Will it inspire more girls to play football, will it encourage more fans to attend regular Women’s Super League matches and will England’s star players become regular household names?

Tell us about the impact Euro 2022 has had on you and what effect you think it might have on the growth of the game.

