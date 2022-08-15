Expedite action on recruitment process, NYCN tells committee

MR Hikon Uten, the Chairman, Taraba State Chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has pleaded with the committee handling recruitment to the state civil service to expedite action.

Uten made the plea while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo on Monday.

It will be recalled that Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba had earlier earlier suspended the recruitment process conducted by the State Civil Service Commission on grounds of alleged irregularities in the process.

The governor then constituted a committee to wade into the matter with a view to addressing the impasse.

“Our youths are going through difficult times and it’s imperative that​ giving jobs to them is as good as reducing youth restiveness.

“The state is blessed with youths that have distinguished themselves in all ramifications and the government at all levels should do their best to create the enabling environment for the youth to grow,” he said.

Uten charged​ youths to be advocate of peace and development rather than allow themselves to be used as tools in the hands of some politicians and mischiefmakers.

According to him, as governor Ishaku continues to do his best to transform the state,​ youths must shun all negative acts such as thuggery or inciting the people against one another.

“Taraba youths must work hard and eschew greed, selfishness, backstabbing and sentiments to enable the state to get better future leaders,” he said.(NAN)

KN