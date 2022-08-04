Expert calls for implementation of creche in Nigerian workplace

DR Victor Ogbodo, Project Director, Alive&Thrive (an NGO), has called for implementation of creches in Nigerian workplace.

Ogbodo made the call in Lagos on Thursday at an event to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week 2022.

He said that having creche in a workplace would enable mothers breastfeed their babies exclusively and that it was also an investment in long term staff productivity and human capital development.

According to him, available evidence highlights the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the optimal health and long-term well-being of women and children worldwide.

“Children who are exclusively breastfed have reduced risk of acute and chronic illnesses and improved cognitive outcome, resulting in higher educational achievement, and earning potential later in life.

“Making your workplace parent-friendly helps increase productivity and staff retention as well as lower healthcare costs” he said.

Ogbodo said that Alive& Thrive was an Initiative to save lives, prevent illness and improve the health and wellbeing of mothers, children and adolescents by using evidence-based approaches.

He said it collaborated with governments and other partners at the global, regional, national and community levels.

He said that Alive&Thrive was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and managed by FHI 360.

The project director said that the day’s momentous occasion was an important hallmark in the quest to partner the private sector to implement the national baby friendly initiative in the workplace.

He said that it was a partnership that sought to provide an environment that enabled mothers give their babies the best start in life and as an investment in the future workforce. (NAN)

