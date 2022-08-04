Expert wants govt. to focus on standardized education

THE Executive Director, Glisten International Academy, Mr Abba Saidu, has called on the Federal Government to focus more on standadised education to give leeway to students in the phase of insecurity.

Saidu was speaking in Abuja on the sideline of the graduation ceremony, prize and award presentation of the school.

The theme of the ceremony is tagged ” Exponential Visibility: Breaking the Glass Ceiling.

He said that the insecurity in the country had resulted into the shut down of schools, while calling for alternative options of learning online to keep students abreast of knowledge.

According to him, we all have to stand up and say no to insecurity. I think enough is enough. We are tired of all these things and we cannot continue like this.

” For those that are fortunate and are quite rich, their kids can afford to go to school anywhere but here why can’t we have education. Education should not just be when school is opened, we can go online.

” Our government should make it a policy on high bred schools , it is high time we all woke up whether there is ASUU strike or not, there should be people that are willing to provide right education to the people .

” It is high time we focused our minds and redirect ourselves to know that we can still learn, especially with the internet but we can standadise all these things.

” If government can focus and have a standardised education so that people can have a curriculum and still learn without being tutored,” he said.

He advised the graduands to remain resilience and be communicative to have more 21st century skills to navigate the present challenging time.

Also, the Chief Care Professional of the school, Mrs Prisca Godwill, who said that the school graduated 83 pupils both in the early years and basic class, advised them to remain focused and determined to achieve their goals.

Godwill said that insecurity had limited physical interaction of students and as such hindered the social lives of the students.

” The security situation is really sad because I remembered in our days, we had peace all round and it did have an effect on our educational system that is socially.

‘ Now, technology has made it a bit easy that people can even learn from home and anywhere they are. During the COVID, we have students that were learning online and In Glisten, we don’t have that problem.

” Socially, the children need to interact with one another and so they are being denied this opportunity and you know they learn from each other as no one is a custodian of knowledge. So, that aspect of life is taken away from our children.

” It is very sad our country is going through security problems, I do hope that the government will be able to proffer a solution to actually address the security issues to bring the children back to the four walls of the classroom,” she said.

Some of the students who also spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) were filled with joy as they celebrate their last day in school with other friends.

A year six student of the school, Sskina Mustapha, promised to do better academically throughout her secondary education.

” I have experienced a lot of difficult tasks in my primary school days but I passed them. I intend to achieve all my grades and get things right in my future endeavour,” she said.

Also, Mr Ananze Pwasolve, promised to continue to make his parent proud as he transit into secondary school.

” It has been very good and full of enjoyment learning and I made many friends throughout. I want to be someone great in the future so I can make my parent proud,” he said.

Highlights of the ceremony witnessed award presentation to outstanding performances for the academy year and also a dinner for the JSS 3 students of the school.

Fatimah Bello clinched the overall best in the year six, while Williams Dunu and Hamza Abubakar came second and third position respectively. (NAN)

KN