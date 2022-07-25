FAST rising Nigerian real estate firm, Eystone Development, has launched the second and third phases of its fast-selling Gemstone Estate at Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki, even as the company targets the rapid expansion of development in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos, an area fondly tagged, ‘The New Lagos’.

The launch of the estates, which took place on Saturday, July 16th, 2022, attracted over 500 realtors, business partners, investors and prospective landowners from across Lagos.

With a land area of over 455 km2 and an estimated population of 117,481(200 census), Ibeju-Lekki is one of the largest Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos and yet, one of the most sparsely populated.

However, with renewed focus on the area, it is expected to become a future central hub for business, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Some of the major proposed and ongoing projects in the area include the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki International Airport, and Eleganza Industries.

As more people move into Ibeju-Lekki to live or do business, real estate companies like Eystone Development are helping to fast track development by facilitating a smooth and seamless land ownership process, offering flexible payment structures.

“We want to be part of the development story of Ibeju-Lekki by helping people find their feet here,” said Hassan Ismail, CEO and co-founder of Eystone Development.

“Gemstone 2 and Gemstone 3 estates are sequels to our sold-out Gemstone estate brand, which continues to attract numerous property investors to the Ibeju-Lekki axis due to our seamless acquisition process and flexible payment structure.”

Recently awarded Africa’s most innovative and outstanding real estate investment brand in 2022 at the African innovative real estate brand awards, Eystone launched Gemstone 1 estate in August 2021.

According to Eystone’s Chief Operating Officer, COO, Sadiq Kosoko, it is all about innovating and adapting to meet people’s needs.

“Eystone Development continues to evolve even as the property acquisition ecosystem changes in Lagos. We have therefore, been consistent in delivering value to our customers, ensuring fast and seamless acquisition,” Kosoko said.

