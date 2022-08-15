Fact-check: Ghanaian President didn’t ask Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance

CLAIM: A tweet @NAAkufoAddo claiming that the Ghanaian President asked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to give Peter Obi a chance

The message that circulated on twitter handle @NAAkufoAddo on Aug. 9, 2022 claimed that the Ghanaian President, Akufo Dankwa Addo, asked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to give Peter Obi, a Presidential candidate of the Labour Party ‘a chance and seek treatment for his health’.

VERIFICATION: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) found out that the twitter handle @NAAkufoAddo that circulated the message doesn’t exist on twitter or has been pulled down.

Also, a search on wayback machine and archive-it.org showed that the tweet was not captured.

Information on the account on Twitonomy did show sparing information and suggested the account was deleted because it says ‘User not found’ but also showed it had 1000 followers.

This is a case of impersonation as the perpetrator used a similar twitter account @NAAkufoAddo that almost resembled that of the Ghanaian President .

However, the Ghanaian President on his verified twitter handle @NAKufoAddo said the information was “false and mischievous with no iota of truth whatsoever in it”.

The Ghana High Commission to Nigeria also debunked the claim in a press statement on Aug. 14, 2022.

The message came as a means of influencing Nigerians on their choice of Presidential Candidate as Nigeria prepares for its general elections in 2023.

VERDICT: NAN has found that the claim being circulated on twitter is FALSE. (NAN)