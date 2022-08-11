Family announces death of Prof. Uche Uche

THE family of Professor Uche Uko Uche has announced the passing to glory of their father, grandfather, and great grandfather on August 2.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Ijeoma Onyeator, senior anchor/producer, Channels Television on behalf of the family.

Late Professor Uche Uko Uche was aged 87.

He is best remembered as a legal luminary, a top academic, a highly cited law expert, an accomplished diplomat, and an astute businessman. He was also a great family man, a devout Christian, a philanthropist, and an entrepreneur who invested his time, energy, and resources in developing people.

Professor Uche was born on November 7, 1934, and hails from Ohafia in present-day Abia State. He was educated at the Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu (1948-52), Teachers’ Training College, Uyo (1954-55), University of Ghana, Accra (1958-61), University of Oxford, England (1962-63), and the University of London, England (1963-65). Among his numerous academic laurels are an LLB, an LLM, and a PhD.

He was called to the English Bar, Gray’s Inn, London in 1963. At various times, he was a legal practitioner at Messrs A.K. Uche Chambers, Aba (1965-66); Lecturer in African Law at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London (1965-76); Queen’s Counsel, Messrs Dingle Foot and Desmond Ackner (1967-72); Professor of Public Law, University of Nairobi, Kenya; Consultant, Waruhiu and Waruhiu, Nairobi, Kenya, (1972-77) and Visiting Professor Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (1977-1978. He established a partnership with Professor Sundstrom in Nordic Law and a Consultancy with Common Market Practice in Brussels, Stockholm, and Geneva.

He was also Founding and Managing Partner, U.U. Uche and Associates (Barristers and Solicitors), Lagos and President Otu Oka Iwu (Association of Igbo Lawyers in Lagos 1997-2006). He was invited by the Hague Academy of International Law to deliver the 1991 lecture series and Seminar on Private International Law.

He was a Senior Legal Consultant, U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); former Chairman, Board of Directors, Centre for African Family Studies, Nairobi, Kenya; member, Board of Directors, Development Law and Policy Programme, Centre for Population and Family Health, Columbia University, New York; Chairman, Board of Directors, African Continental Bank, Lagos; and member, British Institute of International and Comparative Law). He was the traditional title holder of Ugwumba of Isiama, Ohafia.

He is survived by his widow Gladys Adaibe Uche and five children including: –

• Pastor Pearl Moses (nee Uche) – Solicitor/Director of Compliance, Setfords Law Limited, United Kingdom

• Chidi Uche – Managing Director of Jacksonville Urgent Care LLC, Florida U.S.A

• Ola Uche – Solicitor with Property Portfolio, United Kingdom

• Uzomba Uche – Product Design Engineer and Master Technician, United Kingdom

• Ijeoma Onyeator (nee Uche) – Senior Anchor/Producer, Channels Television, London

Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as a host of dear maternal and paternal relations.

Funeral arrangements will be formally announced by the family in due course. In the interim, the family extends their profound gratitude to friends and well-wishers across the globe who have called to commiserate with them at this time.

KN