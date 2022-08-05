Farmer docked for allegedly stealing palm fruits worth N100,000

A 45-year-old farmer, Ajibade Ipaye, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, for allegedly stealing palm fruits valued N100,000.

Ipaye, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant and one other still at large, on July 17 around 6.30 p.m., encroached on a palm fruits’ plantation along Okitipupa-Ikoya Road in Okitipupa Magisterial District, to commit felony.

He stated that the defendant and his accomplice, now at large, stole 50 bunches of palm fruits worth N100,000.

Orogbemi said that the palm fruits, belonging to one Dele Akinmusayo, were about to be processed into palm oil when they were stolen.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 315 and 390 (9), Criminal Code Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The chief magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction, and must also show and present evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Ondo State Government.

Ojuola adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for further hearing. (NAN)

C.E