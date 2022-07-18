Fayemi terminates appointment of political aides

GOV. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has terminated the appointment of his political aides with effect from July 31.

The termination is contained in a memo signed by Mr Foluso Daramola, the Secretary to the State Government on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti.

”The governor approve that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executives Assistants will end on July 31 to enable the State Government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the Government is winding up,/

”The termination is pursuant to the Ekiti state transition law,” Daramola said in the memo.

He said that the action was also to ensure payment of entitlements of the political office holders and their terminal benefits.

”The action will pave way for the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials.

“This is to ensure smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.

The memo reads in part: “A Transition Committee was constituted to among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

“One of the duties of the committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits”.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that Fayemi’s tenure expires on Oct. 15.

The Governor-elect of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, was declared winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 19.

Oyebanji polled a total of 187, 057 votes to win the election and was declared winner by Prof. Oyebode Adebowale, the INEC returning officer, having certified the requirements of the law.

He defeated his closest contender and former governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, who scored 82, 211, to come second.

At the end of collation of total votes, Oyebanji won his opponents in 15 of the 16 local government areas of the state, an unarguably 94 per cent of the state by majority, while Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP won in only one local government, which is Efon Alaye Local Government Area. (NAN)

