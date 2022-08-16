FCT board begins indefinite strike over non-implementation of new salary

THE of Federal Capital Territory Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) on Tuesday begun an indefinite strike over non-implementation of their new salary structure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers of the board vowed never to return to work until the new salary structure is implemented.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the board, the Assistant Director, Udeme Umanah explained that “board is an autonomous agency established under AEPB Acts of 1997.

“Realising the work functions that are very sensitive and hazardous, the National Salary and Income Wages Commission recommended CONHESS salary structures to AEPB.

“The presidential committee approved the same salary structures as the National Salary and Income Wages Commission, which was forwarded to FCTA in 2021.

“We earlier gave the administration 21 days’ notice to implement the salary structures for AEPB, later we gave them seven days and finally, we gave them three days’ notice.

“It was after the expiration of the three days’ notice that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello called us and agreed to implement the salary structures and pleaded that we should not go on strike and that we should give them two weeks to sort it out.

“The two weeks elapsed on Friday, Aug. 12 and we decided to embark on indefinite strike and we will not go back until they implement our salary structures.” (NAN)

