FCT Fire Service cautions residents against littering drainage channels

FCT Fire Service has called on residents to stop littering drainage channels with solid wastes. This, it said, was the panacea to blockages and flooding.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, its spokesman, Mr Tauheed Muhammad, said current rainfall pattern demanded that drainage channels be kept clear.

He observed that blocked channels had resulted in the water-logging or flooding of some roads in the territory in recent times.

“One of the major causes of potholes and puddles on our roads is avoidable water logging, ‘’ he said.

Muhammad added that the Fire Service, one of emergencies first responders had the responsibility to rescue flood victims in conjunction with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other sister agencies.

He also told NAN that residents needed to understand that road drainages also referred to as “gutters’’ in street parlance, were solely for the purpose of liquid waste passage to avoid flooding.

He noted that floods could also damage vehicles and lead to avoidable accidents and advised road users to avoid flooded or water-logged areas.

Muhammad said rather than engaging in flood rescues, it was imperative to proactively sensitise residents on preventive flood measures. (NAN)

