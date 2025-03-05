FCT police denies reports of retired Immigration officer killed by kidnappers

…says he died in a hotel room after spending time with a female

THE FCT police command has dismissed online reports claiming a retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and subsequently k!lled in Abuja.

A counter-insurgency publication had reported that the former CG was attacked in the Area 1 axis of Abuja Tuesday morning. The report claimed that the assailants trailed Parradang from a bank where he had withdrawn money, took the cash and killed him.

However in a statement released, by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT police command said the report is untrue. According to the statement

‘’On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

Adeh said the Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with Police investigations.

A.I

March 5, 2025

Post navigation

Related Posts