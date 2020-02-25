By Benprince Ezeh

LASSA fever is an acute viral illness that occurs in West Africa. The illness was discovered in 1969 when two missionary nurses died in Nigeria. The virus is named after the town Lassa, in Borno State from where the first cases occurred. The virus, a member of the virus family Arenaviridae, is a single-stranded RNA virus and is zoonotic, or animal-borne. It’s also known as Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever, LHF, is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

Lassa fever is relatively common in Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Ghana. There are about 300,000 to 500,000 cases which result in 5,000 deaths a year. Many of those infected by the virus do not develop symptoms. When the symptoms occur, they typically include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting, and muscle pains. Often, there may be bleeding from the mouth or gastrointestinal tract. The risk of death once infected is about one percent and frequently occurs within two weeks of the onset of the symptoms.

Among those who survive about a quarter have hearing loss, which improves within three months in about half of these cases. The disease is usually initially spread to people via contact with the urine or feces of an infected multimammate mouse. Spread can then occur via direct contact between people. Other conditions that may present similarly include Ebola, malaria, typhoid fever, and yellow fever. The Lassa virus is a member of the Arenaviridae family of viruses.

The World Health Organisation, WHO, said that between January 1 to February 9, 2020, 472 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 70 deaths (case fatality ratio = 14.8%) have been reported in 26 out of 36 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory. Of the 472 confirmed cases, 75% have been reported from three states: Edo (167 cases), Ondo (156 cases) and Ebonyi (30 cases). The other states that have reported cases include Taraba (25), Bauchi (14), Plateau (13), Kogi (13), Delta (12), Nasarawa (4), Kano (4), Rivers (4), Enugu (4), Borno (3), Kaduna (3), Katsina (3), Benue (2), Adamawa (2), Sokoto (2), Osun (2), Abia (2), Kebbi (2), Gombe (1), Oyo (1), Anambra (1), FCT (1), and Ogun (1). Fifteen confirmed cases have been reported among health care workers with one death among a confirmed case and one among a probable cause.

Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria and the annual peak of human cases is usually observed during the dry season (December–April), following the reproduction cycle of the Mastromy rats in the wet season (May – June). Given that 90-95% of human infections are due to indirect exposure to (through food or household items contaminated by infected rats’ urine and feces) or direct contact with infected Mastomys rats, the very high density and high circulation of Lassa fever virus in young non-immune rat population during the wet season create a potential for further human infection, thus, the number of infections is expected to continue to rise until the end of the dry season.

There is currently no vaccine for the Lassa arenavirus, which causes Lassa fever. This hemorrhagic fever, endemic in West Africa, infects up to 300,000 people each year.

Felicita Ogbu, a Nigerian doctor based in Ukraine says that Lassa fever has no vaccine yet and it can only be prevented by relying on good “community hygiene” and discouraging rodents from entering homes. “Effective measures include storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home and maintaining clean households.

“Mastomys, a typical African genus of rodents are so abundant in endemic areas, it is not possible to completely eliminate them from the environment. Family members should always be careful to avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons. In health-care settings, staff should always apply standard infection prevention and control precautions when caring for patients, regardless of their presumed diagnosis, these include basic hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, use of personal protective equipment (to block splashes or other contacts with infected materials) and safe injection practices,” she said.

Ogbu also confirmed that Lassa fever is seasonal. “It’s endemic in Nigeria and the annual peak of human cases, which are usually observed during the dry season (December–April) following the reproduction cycle of the Mastromy rats in the wet season (May – June).

“Given that 90-95% of human infections are due to indirect exposure to (through food or household items contaminated by infected rats’ urine and feces) or direct contact with infected Mastomys rats, the very high density and high circulation of Lassa fever virus in young non-immune rat population during the wet season create a potential for further human infection, thus, the number of infections is expected to continue to rise until the end of the dry season,” Ogbu stressed.

Emmanuel Enang, a doctor with the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Abeokuta, advised that the workers who take care of the patients should be careful.

“Health-care workers caring for patients with suspected or confirmed Lassa fever should apply extra infection control measures to prevent contact with the patient’s blood and body fluids and contaminated surfaces or materials such as clothing and bedding.

When in close contact (within one meter) of patients with Lassa fever, health-care workers should wear face protection (a face shield or a medical mask and goggles), a clean, non-sterile long-sleeved gown, and gloves (sterile gloves for some procedures).

