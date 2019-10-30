By Austin Ejenike

CANCER is the catchall term applied to diseases caused by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. Cancer is not one disease. It is many different diseases, more than 100.

It is a low-carb world and many people are pushing grains off their plate in an effort to control their waistline. But they may be doing their body a disservice.

“The main benefit of whole cereal grains, such as wheat, oats, and barley, is in the fiber,” says Teresa Fung, adjunct professor in the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

What you eat can drastically affect many aspects of your health, including your risk of developing chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

The development of cancer, in particular, has been shown to be heavily influenced by your diet.

Many foods contain beneficial compounds that can help decrease the growth of cancer.

There are also several studies showing that a higher intake of certain foods can be associated with a lower risk of the disease.

Each kind of cancer is usually named for the cell type in which it begins — cancer that starts in a lung is called lung cancer; cancer that starts in pigment cells in the skin, which are known as melanocytes, is called melanoma.

When detected and treated early, cancer can often be stopped. That said, cancer is a leading cause of death and disability around the world.

Whole grains have some unique properties that make them a valuable addition to the diet. Not only do they contain a host of nutrients such as iron, B vitamins, copper, zinc, and magnesium, but studies have linked diets rich in whole grains to a lower risk of colon cancer, which is a growing health threat for many younger individuals.

Foods that are not to be neglected in order to prevent and drastically lower the risk of cancer include:

Carrots:

Several studies have found that eating more carrots is linked to a decreased risk of certain types of cancer. For example, an analysis looked at the results of five studies and concluded that eating carrots may reduce the risk of stomach cancer by up to 26%

One study analyzed the diets of 1,266 participants with and without lung cancer. It found that current smokers who did not eat carrots were three times as likely to develop lung cancer, compared to those who ate carrots more than once per week; (Still, remember that these studies show an association between carrot consumption and cancer, but don’t account for other factors that may play a role) (PubMed Central)

Turmeric:

Turmeric is a spice well-known for its health-promoting properties. Curcumin is active ingredient and a chemical with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and even anticancer effects.

One study looked at the effects of curcumin on 44 patients with lesions in the colon that could have become cancerous. After 30 days, 4 grams of curcumin daily reduced the number of lesions present by 40%.

Curcumin has also been shown to be effective in slowing the growth of lung, breast and prostate cancer cells in other test-tube studies; (For the best results, aim for at least 1/2–3 teaspoons (1–3 grams) of ground turmeric per day. Use it as a ground spice to add flavor to foods, and pair it with black pepper to help boost its absorption.) (PubMed Central).

Olive Oil:

Olive oil is loaded with health benefits, so it is no wonder it is one of the staples of the Mediterranean diet.

One massive review made up of 19 studies showed that people who consumed the greatest amount of olive oil had a lower risk of developing breast cancer and cancer of the digestive system than those with the lowest intake. (Though these studies show that there may be an association between olive oil intake and cancer, there are likely other factors involved as well. More studies are needed to look at the direct effects of olive oil on cancer in people) (PubMed Central).

Tomatoes:

Lycopene is a compound found in tomatoes that is responsible for its vibrant red color as well as its anticancer properties.

Studies also found that a higher intake of raw tomatoes, cooked tomatoes and lycopene were all associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

To help increase your intake, include a serving or two of tomatoes in your diet each day by adding them to sandwiches, salads, sauces or pasta dishes (PubMed Central).

Garlic:

The active component in garlic is allicin, a compound that has been shown to kill off cancer cells in multiple test-tube studies.

A study of 471 men showed that a higher intake of garlic was associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

Several studies have found an association between garlic intake and a lower risk of certain types of cancer; Allium vegetables, such as garlic, onions, leeks and shallots, increased intake of these vegetables lowers the risk of stomach cancer, (PubMed Central).

Citrus Fruits:

Eating citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, grapefruits and oranges has been associated with a lower risk of cancer in some studies. A review of 14 studies showed that a high intake or at least three servings per week of citrus fruit reduced the risk of stomach cancer by 28%

These studies suggest that including a few servings of citrus fruits in your diet each week may lower your risk of developing certain types of cancer.

(Keep in mind that these studies don’t account for other factors that may be involved. More studies are needed on how citrus fruits specifically affect cancer development), (PubMed Central).

It is increasingly clear that diet has a major role to play in combating cancer.

-Oct 30, 2019

