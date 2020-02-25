By Benprince Ezeh

Generally, Women’s breasts are associated with the provision of milk for the sustenance of their babies. But some men have found comfort in gazing and playing with the breast. However, research has revealed why men are attracted to breasts and often play with breasts, especially the richly endowed ones.

Studies have shown that what you find attractive in the breast may reveal surprising things about your financial security and fatherhood. For instance, research findings state that how you perceive breast can make the difference between your poor state, hungry, or healthy. Studies on how men relate to breasts come in all shapes and sizes. Some are more robust than others. But the following should at least give you something constructive to ogle.

Preferring larger breasts can indicate a lot of things, but it might just mean you are ready to be a father, research suggests. The study found that men who do not have kids but want them are generally into larger breasts, and men who have no familial aspirations are content with smaller pairs of breasts. In this case, dads who like big boobs can breathe a sigh of relief. Your preference doesn’t mean you’re a creep, or sexist, or even hungry. You just want what’s best for your kids.

Rumour has it that men tend to prefer medium to large breasts, but less sexually restricted men seem to care far less about the size, one study shows. Another research finding suggests that medium breast are, in fact, the most popular among men and women. So for breasts, bigger isn’t always better. In fact, studies suggest that most men are attracted to breasts that maintain a C average.

If you like small breasts, don’t worry. You’re probably just rich, one paper suggests. The study, published in The Journal of Socio-Economics, found that men with fewer financial resources gravitate toward larger breasts, while men who are better-off financially tend toward smaller ones.

On a biological level, perhaps wealthier men innately sense that they don’t need those extra fatty reserves they can just grab a steak dinner and call it a night. Who knew men might subconsciously like boobs for their nutritional facts?

There’s some evidence that staring at breasts may increase a man’s longevity. A 2012 study found that positive thinking had a positive effect on long-term health choices, particularly when it came to taking blood pressure medication. While not all experts are convinced, many have deduced that looking at breasts is one such way to achieve a positive mental attitude. Another German study concurred that looking at breasts for 10 minutes a day was good for a man’s cardiovascular health.

All of these benefits, of course, only exist if the breast-gazing is permitted. Otherwise, staring at breasts on the sly can significantly shorten your life. If you catch our drift.

French researchers fitted women with various size padded bras and then sent them to cafés where they sat alone. As bra size increased, so did the number of men who approached them.

New Zealand researchers, who did extensive research used eye-tracking technology to assess how men viewed women with various-size breasts. While small boobs attracted and held some men’s attention, most men gazed at the women with medium to large breasts. Many women complain that men talk to their breasts, not to their faces.

But a random check with some Nigerian men and women shows the preference for breasts are large, while the average and below average-sized ladies are not quite attractive to the men.

The women, on the other hand, claim that men prefer larger sized breasts.

For Raymond, a businessman and unmarried breasts are mere toys and nothing more. “I believe men like big boobs for the purpose of toying with them and not for anything serious.

All they just want is to play with it and feel the trills behind it, but when it comes to settling down they go for the average breast. Large breasts do trigger men’s senses but only for the trills. Same as big butts,” Raymond said.

Kenechukwu, a public servant, said that half of the men that settled down with women with big breasts were done out of a mistake. “It might be because the lady got pregnant and there is no other option than to marry her so in the process when the woman must have given birth to one or two children, she will go out of shape and the man will not be happy with her again. This could result in the man flirting around with other ladies. This simply translates to my belief that most men that got married to ladies with large size breasts tend to be unhappy with their spouses.

“On the other hand, many single men love larger breasts so much. They say it’s the best when it comes to sex, but for me, I don’t like it large but prefers it portable. Ever since I started dating, all my girls are slim, only a few times would you see me with a lady with a large size is only when I want to have fun, but it won’t be for long,” he said.

Kazeem, a student of University of Lagos, says he prefers ladies with small breast because he grew up with many female siblings and they all have small boobs because he believes it was from his mother’s gene. “Flat-chested models dominate the fashion runways of Paris, Milan, and New York.

And because top models often wed celebrities or alpha-males, some of the world’s richest, most visible women have small breasts, why would I go for X sizes when I don’t want it to sag,” he said.

The ladies were, however, quick to quash the narrative, insisting that most men go for slim and averaged sized ladies because they tend to be firm even after many childbirths. Many even argued that you don’t see ladies with X sizes mostly won’t be seen as superwomen.

Jennifer, a student of University of Benin, believes that men are easily moved by the sight of ladies with big breasts because it’s attractive to most of them. “From my own point of view, I feel most men are naturally aroused at the sight of a big breast. Most men feel they can actually have a handful of it instead of the smaller ones, which might not satisfy them as they believe, but funny enough, most of them do end up with opposite of that,” she said.

Mirabel, a businesswoman, says people are different in their choices. “Everybody with their own choice of women, what you like is not what the other person likes. Guys that said they like ladies with big breasts, are just saying their choice and nothing more, many men like women with even smaller breasts.

“Some would even say they like chubby women that they are the best whereas many would opt for slim ones. Some cherish tall ladies while others prefer the short or average ladies. So for me, I believe my man or husband would like mine irrespective of the size, shape or looks,” she said.

Another lady, who simply wants to be identified as Stephanie, says that it is actually the men who know this. “This is actually individual differences, they are some men who like big breasts and some who like the small ones, so it depends on the individual,” she said.

According to her, men, who stare at ladies with big breasts, often end up with average or moderate breasts because they fantasize and catch their fun with the large ones.

