Tiger nut is a ‘wonder nut’ and studies have shown that it is essential in boosting male libido and also cures erectile dysfunction. It is also rich in zinc, an element that helps with hormone balance and sperm production.

By Benprince Ezeh

TIGER nuts, also known as chufa, yellow nutsedge, or earth almonds are not actually nuts, but rather edible tubers. They’re the size of a chickpea, but wrinkly with a chewy texture and sweet nutty flavour similar to coconut and it is difficult to consume them in their raw form, as they are hard on the teeth, so people soak them in water or even make milk out of them. Many studies have revealed that tiger nut is essential in boosting male libido and also cures Erectile Dysfunction, ED.

According to medical experts, aphrodisiacs work by being a natural love-drug that increases your libido and really gets you in the mood. They’re usually rich in zinc, an element that helps with hormone balance and sperm production.

There have also been a lot of studies into the visual link between food and erotic feelings (no, really!). For example, foods that look like sexual organs can be arousing and romantic and of course, eating with your fingers can be really romantic, according to Ava Cadall, sex counsellor and founder of Loveology University.

Tiger nuts have been used for over 4,000 years for their endless health benefits and libido enhancer. It is often put into a drink called Kunun Aya, for boost sexual arousal and help with erectile dysfunction. Tiger Nuts are mixed with ginger, dates, and coconut milk to make a drink which is popular in Spain.

Emmanuel Enang, a doctor with Federal Medical Center, FMC, Abeokuta, said that tiger nut milk drinks have been used for years for the treatment of ED and impotence in men. “Men who have low sex drive or libido have used tiger nut milk drink in improving their sexual performance and they last longer in bed due to the arginine content in it, which acts as Viagra.

“Good thing about this drink is its 100% natural, you don’t need to worry about any side effects because there are absolutely no side effects, which makes it very safe for you to consume,” he said.

According to him, tiger nut contains a high level of arginine and omega 3, which helps in the flow of blood from the heart through the arteries down to the penis. “This enables an erection to be turgid, last longer, and perform better without any medication. It also contains high levels of zinc and several vitamins, which increase the production of testosterone that helps in the quantity and quality of sperm in men,” Enang said.

Elvis Okafor, a medical laboratory officer with the FMC Abeokuta, said that Tiger nut milk contains lots of vital nutrients and antioxidants, which make it very effective in the treatment of some ailments such as cancer, diabetics, obesity, blood pressure, improper digestion and removing harmful toxins from the body. “Arginine present in the drink helps to keep the blood vessels healthy and wide for normal blood flow.

It can be used in treating high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases, whereas the potassium present in it helps in stabilizing blood pressure. It contains nonsoluble fiber, which is an ideal food/snacks for diabetic patients trying to control their sugar levels because nonsoluble fiber does not elevate sugar levels in the blood unlike carbohydrate,” he said.

Godwin Ogbu, who eats tiger nuts, says that he takes them on a daily basis because of what his doctor told him. “My doctor said that constant intake of tiger nuts helps in reducing appetite and promotes weight loss as it contains vitamin C and E, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps to slow down cellular aging,” he said.

Ogbu said that it controls blood pressure and promotes a healthy digestive system, improves fertility, and affects sperm count and egg quality. “Regular consumption of it will increase sexuality much and also enhances one’s libido,” he said.

However, as the tiger nut milk helps in the enhancement of libido in men, women tend to benefit more from taking it.

Jennifer Ani, a nutritionist said that tiger nuts milk is even more essential for female hormones than that of men according to new research published in 2018. “For the longest time, tiger nuts and a special tiger nut drink (which includes dates and coconut) has been used to boost the libido and stimulate arousal in many African and Middle Eastern countries.

“However, it has only recently come to light that there are benefits of tiger nuts for both female and male fertility. There are a lot of reasons why you would want to add tiger nuts to your diet if you want to conceive,” she said.

According to her, if you and your partner struggle with infertility and are undergoing treatment for it, both of you should eat tiger nuts in one way or the other. They will significantly improve the success rate of the treatment.

“If you have problems with your menstrual cycle (because of either hormone imbalance or older age), tiger nuts can help you normalise your menstruations and avert ovulation decline.

“Vitamin E that is contained in tiger nuts is a perfect immune system booster. A healthy body is of the utmost importance when one is looking for a baby, so tiger nuts can help in making the body stronger and keep diseases away,” Ani said.

Purity Chanumuya, another nutritionist said that tiger nuts help to stimulate the immune system by preventing cardiovascular diseases, stroke and cancer. “Tiger nut juice is used as a liver tonic and heart stimulant; it promotes urine production, reduces cholesterol and triglyceride, prevent hardening of the arteries, prostate cancer, and hernia rectum deformation. It also aids digestion, prevent constipation and normal menstruation,” she said.

She advised nursing mothers to eat a lot of tiger nuts for sufficient breast milk production for their babies.

– Jul, 24 2020 @ 19:10GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)