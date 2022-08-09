Fed Govt secures Kizz Daniel’s release from Tanzanian Prison￼

THE Federal Government has secured the release of popular singer and songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel aka Kizz Daniel who was arrested in Tanzania after failing to show up for a paid concert in the country.

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Monday night stated that the singer has been released.

The Nation reports organisers of the Summer Amplified Show arrested the Buga hit maker for failing to perform at the well-publicised show on Sunday night.

Fans of the singer were forced to wait until 6 am for a live performance but Kizz Daniel was absent.

The singer was reported to have arrived in the country earlier but refused to perform because of unavailability of his clothes.

A viral video on Twitter shows the singer wearing a black hoodie while being escorted into a Tanzanian police van.

But while reacting to a tweet on Monday night from a twitter user pleading for FG’s intervention, Abike clarified that: “KD has been released.

“His legal team will however report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return back to Nigeria.”

-The Nation

KN