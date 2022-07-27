Federation set to establish national female amputee football team

THE Technical Director of the Nigeria Amputee Federation, Victor Nwenwe, on Wednesday said that the federation plans to set up a national female amputee football team.

Nwenwe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the plan was to develop the sport and attract the interest of amputees at the grassroots.

“First thing on our mind is to restructure the amputee team generally whereby it will embrace all the states of the Federation.

“Most of the African countries have their female teams, so we want to start to develop the amputee female team in Nigeria, we will be looking more into grassroots development,” he said.

The technical director acknowledged that getting the required players would not be easy.

“Amputee football is not the sport that you can easily pick the players. We will start with creating the awareness, which will have to start from the grassroots.

“This will help us bring in more players, and we will start to teach them the basics of the game,” he added.

Nwenwe said that the federation had been encouraged by the commitment of the players it has and would work on their coordination and how to use crutches to control and kick the ball.

Also, the Head Coach, Gbenga Dosumu, told NAN that the new elected officials had made plans to kick-start the term with the regionals competition in the north zone.

He disclosed that Kano State had indicated interest to host the Northern zone competition

He said that the federation was working relentlessly to ensure this development would be possible.

“We want to create an awareness and want to start with the regional competitions.

“Also from there you start to develop the club,” Dosumu said.

He urged individuals, philanthropists and corporate bodies to do more in developing amputee sport in the country, saying that government cannot do it all. (NAN)

