THE organisers of Felabration have unveiled the judges of the 2022 Felabration Afrobics dance competition.

Onyekachi Nwanya, Head, Social Media, Felabration, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Nwanya said that the judges included Funke Kuti, Kaffy, Don Flexx, Jeffrey Daniels, and Segun Adefila

NAN reports that this is coming after a call for entries to contestants ahead of the commencement of this year’s edition of Felabration.

Felabration is an annual festival of music and arts commemorating the life and times of Nigeria’s foremost musical icon, the late Fela Anikulakpo-Kuti.

The year’s edition of the festival has as theme: “Fear not 4 man”.

“The submission portal for the Afrobics dance competition opened on June 15, 2022, and is scheduled to close on July 31. The competition is open to contestants worldwide.

“Over the years, Felabration has provided a platform to stardom for young creatives. The different stages of the Felabration Afrobics dance competition will also take place at the New Afrika Shrine.

“Contestants will perform their choice of songs from the vast catalogue of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti including this year’s theme song, ‘Fear not 4 man.’

“The judges will decide the winners after which they will be announced at a ceremony in the months of Felabration,” she said.

NAN reports that other events lined up for Felabration 2022 include the Felabration arts competition, the tenth edition of the Secondary Schools Debate and a symposium also known as the ‘FELA DEBATES’.

Other events are: Fela themed fashion show, the Dress Like Fela Day, seven days of music concerts featuring Nigerian and International artistes and The Felabration Ladies Webinar.(NAN)

A.I