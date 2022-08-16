THE Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has pledged to support the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) for the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the Festival for Arts and Culture (FESTAC “77).

Dr Chidia Madueke, Managing Director, NFC, in a statement expressed the corporation’s willingness to partner with CBAAC for the successful hosting of FESTAC “77 45th anniversary slated to hold in December.

Madueke spoke at a meeting held with the Director-General, CBAAC, Chief Oluwabunmi Amao, on Monday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival which will hold from Dec.5 to Dec.11 in Abuja, has the theme, “Celebrating Black and African Arts and Civilisation, reliving the memories of FESTAC”77@45”.

Madueke said that the intending collaborations between the two parastatals which he viewed as a giant developmental stride was not only beneficial for Nigerians but the African continent.

He expressed how much in awe he was of Amao’s enthusiasm, gusto and efforts in turning things around positively for both organisations by initiating such a strategic collaboration with the NFC.

He explained that CBAAC and NFC already had interfaces in times past, like the 1975 movie production titled ‘Shehu Umar’, produced by the NFC and showcased during FESTAC “77.

According to him, the production of the film was as a result of collaboration with the German Government which eventually gave birth to the Nigerian Film Institute.

He said in view of this, NFC would support by producing a similar movie basically for the commemoration of FESTAC “77 @45.

He also promised that Durban movies would be part of the exhibitions to be displayed at the event in December.

Earlier, Amao intimated Madueke of CBAAC’s activities for the forthcoming event and alerted on areas through which the NFC could partner with the Centre toward having a successful programme.

According to her, CBAAC has continued to play crucial role in making Nigeria the arrowhead in the presentation, preservation, promotion and propagation of African cultural heritage.

She said in the fulfilment of such a huge mandate, it had become imperative for the centre to extend a warm hand of fellowship to sister parastatals in the Ministry with almost similar roles of uplifting the African culture.

She noted that this would not only strengthen the ties between them, but would aid their successes as a team.

She further requested for NFC’s partnership in planning of a film exhibition at the event, production of video jingles for the programme, support with multi-media services and event coverage.

Amao also requested to have Madueke, function as one of the speakers at the colloquium to commemorate FESTAC”77@45.

She also made it known that CBAAC would present NFC with an exhibition booth to aid the propagation of their expertise and public relations at the event. (NAN)

