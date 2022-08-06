By Anthony Isibor.

THE federal government has on Friday announced parts of its activities lined up to mark Nigeria’s 61st independent day celebration holding on October 1, 2021.

This was announced by Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture during a press conference organized to serve as a signpost to the commencement of Independent day activities held in Abuja.

According to the minister, the activities of the 60th independence anniversary which will terminate 30th September, 2021 have been arranged to dovetail into that of the 61st Independence Anniversary.

The activities, which have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, are as follows:

· Special Interdenominational church service scheduled for Sunday, 26th September, 2021 at the National Christian Centre, Central Business District, Abuja by 2:00pm

· Special award ceremony/discover Nigeria scheduled for Thursday 30th September, 2021 Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 6:00pm.

· Anniversary Parade on Friday, 1st October, 2021 at the Eagle Square, Abuja by 8:30am, while the Special Juma’at Service will hold by 2:00pm at the National mosque, Abuja, on the same day.

– Sept. 24, 2021 @ 13:37 GMT |

A.I