FG approves N2.6bn for procurement of security vehicles, gadgets for FCT

THE Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N2.7 billion contracts for the purchase of operational vehicles and equipment to support security agencies to protect lives and property in the FCT.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, made the assertion in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, in Abuja.

Bello explained that the approval involved two contracts totalling N2,682, 248,378.52K.

The minister explained that the first contract for N1.8 billion was awarded to Messrs Coscharis Motors Ltd.

It is for the supply of 60 units of Ford Ranger vehicles with security communication accessories and three years of post-sales service.

The second contract was awarded to Messrs E&S Technology Ltd. at the cost of N847.1 million.

It is for the purchase of various security gadgets and accessories to support the security agencies.

The minister assured that with the massive support given to security agencies, efforts to curtail security challenges in the FCT would be further enhanced.

Bello appealed to FCT residents to support Administration and the security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality.

He also enjoined residents to be security conscious and to provide useful information to relevant authorities anytime the need arose. (NAN)

KN