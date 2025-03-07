FG employs 774 health fellows Fri, Mar 7, 2025 | By editor



L-R: Mr Ayodele Olawande, Minister for Youth Development; Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs; Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Mr Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and President Bola Tinubu, during the inauguration of the National Health Fellows Programme and other priority Health Intervention, at the State House on Thursday

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the employment of 774 National Health Fellows, an initiative led by the Federal Ministry of Health to foster sustained improvements within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

President Tinubu announced the fellows’ employment on Thursday during the inauguration of the programme at the State House.

Tinubu praised the bold initiative and the rigorous selection process, highlighting its significance.

“This programme is a transformative initiative that underscores my administration’s commitment to harnessing the immense potential of Nigeria’s greatest asset – its young people.

“With over 60 per cent of Nigerians under 30, we boast one of the most energetic, resourceful, and dynamic youth populations globally. This presents unparalleled opportunities to drive innovation, economic prosperity, and social transformation,” stated the President.

He said the National Health Fellows initiative was part of several platforms provided by his administration to empower Nigerian youths, enabling them to excel and contribute to national development.

The President encouraged the fellows, pioneers in the health service programme, to fully embrace the opportunities and view themselves as future leaders of Nigeria’s health care system.

“Your selection is more than a recruitment; it proves our commitment to creating a nation where equal opportunities are available to every Nigerian, irrespective of social status, gender, or creed.

“You are this country’s greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a bright future where Nigeria stands as a nation of pride for all,” the President affirmed.

Tinubu emphasised the programme’s vision to cultivate a pipeline of health leaders to drive meaningful, sustained change and innovation within Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“Healthcare is a critical pillar of national development. No country can thrive if its people are unhealthy. An unsustainable health program poses risks, while sustainable development hinges on a robust healthcare system.

“You are the pillars of this vision, and I am proud to be here with you today,” he said.

Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said the 774 fellows would play a crucial role in revolutionising Nigeria’s health sector.

“The social movement to improve the health of Nigerians has begun, and we are already witnessing positive results,” he said.

Mr Wale Edun, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Ayodele Olawande, Youth Minister and Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, offered the fellows additional encouragement with inspiring messages.

The employment of the fellows, selected from each local council, stemmed from the recommendation of Pate, who lauded their selection as the best among 360,000 applicants, underscoring the merit-based nature of the process.(NAN) (

March 7, 2025

