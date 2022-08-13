FG, HuCaPAN partner on safe labour migration

THE Human Capital Providers Association of Nigeria (HuCaPAN), umbrella organisation of Private Employment Agencies in Nigeria, says it is partnering with the Federal Government to promote safe and regular labour migration.

HuCaPAN President, Olufemi Ogunlowo, said in a statement in Abuja that the agreement was reached at a courtesy visit by the association’s leadership to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The HuCaPAN team was led by its Executive Secretary, Jide Afọlábí, and were received by Ms Kachollom Daju, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

The HuCaPAN team expressed optimism that its partnership with the ministry would yield positive results and lead to a safe, orderly and regular labour migration in Nigeria.

“As you are aware, the Federal Government has suspended international recruitment; issuance and renewal of international recruitment licenses since 2018.

“After a series of meetings and follow-ups with the ministry, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for private employment agencies in Nigeria was drafted and launched recently.

“Following the launch, HuCaPAN organised Webinar for private employment agencies in Nigeria on the SOP.

“It was thereafter, that the ministry requested international recruiters to renew their licences. We are confident that the speedy process of renewal applications by our members will help to promote regular labour migration in Nigeria,” Ogunlowo said.

He noted that when deployed, the SOP, which was drafted by the government with critical stakeholders’ input, would help in no small measures in containing the activities of human traffickers and unlicensed agencies

According to him, HuCaPAN will continue to campaign against labour casualisation at home and abroad as it believes that it is against the principle of decent work.

Ogunlowo said the association was being guided by HuCaPAN Constitution and the Code of Conduct for private employment agencies in Nigeria which was reviewed in 2021 with technical support from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He said the Code of Conduct was reviewed with the assistance of International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and other social partners.

“To further promote decent work agenda in Nigeria, we shall be true to our mantra – anywhere a Nigerian is found working; he/she must have a decent work,” he said.

In her response, the permanent secretary, Ms Kachollom, appreciated the good work being done by HuCaPAN toward promoting decent jobs for Nigerians.

She said the government was interested in ensuring that those seeking jobs overseas do so in a decent way without posing any threat to themselves and the government.

She said that the government was also concerned about the welfare of all Nigerians both at home and abroad.

“This is the reason the Ministry with other relevant agencies and stakeholders have come up with the SOP so that private employment agencies will operate within the confines of the policies and internationally acceptable standards,” she said.

She urged HuCaPAN to use the proposed private employment agencies chief executives conference to expatiate on the rudiments of the procedure and roles of various stakeholders in the labour migration governance and management in Nigeria. (NAN)

KN