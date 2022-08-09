By Anthony Isibor.

THE Federal government of Nigeria has launched Scales 3.0 strategy for Covid-19 vaccination, PHC services across the country.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, August 8, 2022 in Abuja, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, said that the SCALES 3.0 strategy, which is an initiative of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, is aimed at accelerating integrated COVID-19 vaccination and PHC services across the country.

Realnews reports that earlier in February, the Federal Government launched optimized SCALES 2.0 strategy, which even though has proven to be effective in ramping up COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the proportion of fully vaccinated Nigerians is still low when compared to the set target.

Commending the NPHCDA, partners, and other stakeholders, especially the various Executive Governors for their leadership and oversight, Mustapha noted that the present record of only 24.4% of the total eligible population of fully vaccinated as at 3rd August, 2022 leaves much to be desired.

“Nigeria has continued to experience changes in the factors that influence demand and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines.

“These changing situations are not uniform across the country. They vary from state to state, and therefore require continuous review of our strategies for promoting demand and ensuring vaccine access and accountability.

“The SCALES 3.0 strategy will address the identified implementation gaps in SCALES 2.0 and bring about more accountability for performance, strengthen electronic data reporting and promote robust demand generation at the community levels.

Although the SGF agreed that there have been significant decline in deaths arising from COVID-19 as a result of the ongoing vaccination, he, however, urged Nigerians to continue to maintain the various preventive measures so as to remain safe.

“We should not lower our guards or give in to complacency as the virus is still very much around us and can mutate.

“We must encourage all around us to get vaccinated. Let us also, not relent on observing the non-pharmaceutical measures – wear the mask, keep physical distance and wash our hands regularly. Until we have vaccinated at least 70% of eligible Nigerians to achieve herd immunity. No one is safe until everyone is safe.

Like HIV, COVID-19 NO DEY SHOW FOR FACE,” he added.

A.I