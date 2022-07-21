THE Federal Government has built a Veterinary Primary Healthcare Centre in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa, to tackle trans-boundary animal diseases.

Dr Abdullahi Haruna, the Director of Veterinary Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said this on Thursday in Dutse.

He told newsmen that the centre, sited at the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic, was fully equipped with modern veterinary facilities.

“The centre will enhance good health for livestock and consumption of wholesome meat by people of the area, the state and Nigeria at large,” the director said.

Haruna urged pastoralists and other livestock owners to utilise the health facility for vaccination and other medical needs of their animals. (NAN)

