FG sets to internalise climate change in national policy, target net -zero emissions

THE Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, says plans are on to incorporate and internalise climate change into the national policy and achieve net-zero emissions in the country.

Adamu made this disclosure at a two-day Nigeria National Committee for UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme (NNC-UNESCO-IHP) at the 2022 National Symposium in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by the Director of Hydrological in the ministry, Adeyinka Adenukpor, explained that the water sector was very vulnerable to climate swings and had been identified as the primary medium through which climate change would impact on man and the ecosystem.

The minister said,,” In our national policy ,we will incorporate this message that we are preaching, it’s a global message, that cuts across every aspect of human life , we are going to internalise it into our national policies.

“The experts in their own respects are here to brainstorm on how to reduce climate change hazards in the world , particularly in Nigeria where we are targeting net-zero emissions.

He stressed on the need to build and Increase capacity of the water professionals,the overall goal is to rise to the occasion as expected globally.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to rise to the occasion, participate actively in developing Climate Change Model Guide for all Hydrological areas.

Prof. David Jimoh, Chairman of the Nigeria National Committee for UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme,,stated that the idea of setting up the Climate Change Council was to have an advisory body on water related issues as affected by Climate Change .

He explained that Nigeria would play a key role on Inter-Governmental Hydrological Programme strategic plan, which would help the nation achieve the Social Development Goals as related to water and sanitation.

Dr Abou Amani, the Secretary, the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme, urged Nigeria to look for ways to implement the IHP action plan.

He advised the government to step up actions on how science could be used to address corporate water challenges adding that a reliable and consistent hydrological data base is inevitable.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, (NIHSA), Mr. Clement Nze, said that the purpose of the symposium was to educate Nigeria water resources stakeholders on adaptation , mitigation and resilience of climate change in the country.

‘We are no longer talking about prevention of climate change hazards but we can adapt to it.

“The International Hydrological Programme (IHP) created in 1975 has been instrumental in contributing to improved knowledge on water resources in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“IHP is the only inter-governmental programme of the UN System devoted to water research, water resources management, and education and capacity building.

The News Agency of NIgeria (NAN) reports that developing an appropriate scientific basis for for sustainable planning and development of water resources by developing Climate Change model guide for all Hydrological areas is key in curbing imminent Climate Change challenges in Nigeria (NAN)

