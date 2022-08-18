FG to make land transportation seamless — Minister 

THE Federal Government has begun plans for a special intervention to make land transportation more seamless for Nigerians, says the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, on Wednesday in Akure.

According to the minister, President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the proposed special scheme for mass transit to be driven by transport operators for ease of transportation across the country.

Adegoroye disclosed this while hosting a delegation of the Abuja Zonal Office of Zenith Bank in his office in Abuja.

The minister, who said details of the intervention were being perfected by the committee set up by the ministry, urged the management of the bank to partner with the Federal Government on the implementation of the scheme.

“The President is greatly interested in this special scheme and he has given us the green light to proceed and we are already engaging transport operators and other stakeholders to put finishing touches to it.

“This attests to Mr President’s genuine care for Nigerians.

He said in line with the president’s, directive, details were being worked out with the relevant stakeholders so that the scheme would touch every part of the country and make land transportation experience better for Nigerians.

The minister, who appreciated the bank officials for the visit, urged them to continue to partner with the ministry and contribute their quota to President Buhari’s ongoing transportation revolution.

Earlier, Mr Aburime Ehimare, the Assistant General Manager of the bank, Abuja Zonal Office, said the it had always been a partner with the ministry.

Ehimare added that the visit was to further cement the working relationship that had existed between the ministry and the bank for many years.

He congratulated Adegoroye on his appointment as minister, describing him as a man with a history of performance and assured him of the support of the management and staff of the bank in the operations of the ministry.

He said as partners, the bank would continue to explore more ways of adding value to the projects, policies and programmes of the Federal Government on transportation.( NAN)

KN