FG’s social investment programme records 122,563 beneficiaries in Adamawa

THE Federal Government says it has registered 122,563 persons under its Social Investment Programme (NSIP) since inception of the scheme in Adamawa.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk, Mminister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development made this known during the disbursement of grant to vulnerable groups, on Tuesday in Yola.

She said 64,607 have been enrolled under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) covering 64,205 households with each beneficiary reciving N10,000 monthly stipend while 8,697 others enrolled under the N-power scheme and received N30,000 monthly allowance.

The minister said that 27,000 youths had been captured under the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP), adding government was providing N50,000 and N300,000 soft loans to enable them to engage in productive ventures.

Umar-Farouk said the government engaged 2,259 food vendors under the Home Grown School Feeding programme, to facilitate feeding of 162,782 pupils in the state.

“The government engaged additional independent monitors and equipped them with tablets to ensure effective implementation of the feeding programme,” she said.

The minister urged the Adamawa government to emulate the gesture and replicate similar programmes to eradicate poverty and enhance wealth creation in the state.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bashir Ahmed lauded the gesture, saying it would create jobs and promote self sustainablity in the state.

He pleged government support to fast track successful implementation of the programme to make the people self-reliant and productive. (NAN)

