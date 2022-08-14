Finebone’s Defection: Sad, exposes lack of integrity amongst the political class ~ Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Eze Chukwumeka Eze, has expressed displeasure over the noisome media buzz on Chris Finebone, a former spokesperson of the Rivers State Chapter of the APC, who just pitched tent with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

In a statement made available to the media in Port Harcourt, Eze said his phone was almost at the verge of crashing given that the defection of Finebone, a major critique of Wike and his anti-people approach to governance, opened a floodgate of phone calls and text messages from journalists, concerned party men and members of the public, who were desirous to know the situation of things regarding the information, which has now spread like wildfire.

“My phone almost crashed because of the multiple text messages and calls on Chris Finebone, erstwhile Publicity Secretary of APC defecting to PDP and his group picture with Gov Nyesom Wike, the PDP gubernatorial candidate SIM Fubara with Davies Ibiamo Ikanya, Pioneer Chairman of APC in Rivers State.”

Commenting on the matter, Eze said Finebone was a mature adult and has stated that Sim Fubara, an alleged EFCC Candidate and PDP gubernatorial candidate is his brother and wants to support him in order to enable them cover the “lootcrazy” of Gov Nyesom Wike administration this past seven years. As a citizen who reserve the right to association, he is at a liberty to do what he feels is appropriate with his conscience and it beats one’s imagination why people are troubled by such an inconsequential development.

“Apart from speaking for APC and enjoying all that his efforts may have earned him what other significance has he brought to the party?” Eze queried.

“My only concern is whether Chris Finebone is actually at peace with his conscience in declaring support for a fellow, who has plundered over 300 billion of the People’s common patrimony and has since been on the run having been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on grounds of financial crimes”.

Eze said although Finebone was good at his job as party Spokesman, but that the fact remains that most adults are easily navigated by monetary enticement and that makes them shameless enough to change their perspective about an idea even when it squarely appears against their conscience and pinches their inner mind.

For Finebone to describe Wike as the best Governor in Rivers State ever and that “Wike is doing well… those criticising are doing so from outside… when you come in, you will know” after spending just few hours with Wike shows that hunger is a wicked tool. What a pity!

Eze hailed Wike for being man enough to accommodate all sorts of humans even men who criticized him to high heavens for the failures and gale of liabilities he has built for his predecessor and candidate of the APC, Pst. Tonye Cole.

“I must confess that Gov Nyesom Wike is a man. I wonder which other person will tolerate and accommodate all those who abused and insulted him to the high heavens and ran back to him for succour and he will readily accept them back as prodigal sons without shame. God help us to have shame and dignity in most of our dealings in life.”

If not for inability to handle hunger, no man in his right senses will run to Wike, who is losing his henchmen to Atiku Abubakar on daily basis. Right now, the governor is no longer in control of the Rivers PDP.

Eze called on the public to spare him disturbances arising from matters as trivial as Finebone’s defection, describing it as a no issue, noting that he is currently preoccupied with issues of critical importance and would love to be left out of the matter.

