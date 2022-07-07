Fintiri condemns attack on citizens in Adamawa

Hits: 3

GOV. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has condemned the attack by gunmen on the home of Rev. Daniel Umaru of EYN Church, Njairi in Mubi Local Government Area of the state.

In a condolence message by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Tuesday in Yola, Fintiri described the attack as “shocking and barbaric.”

He disclosed that the gunmen who shot the Pastor had killed two of his sons and kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter.

“The state government condemned in the strongest terms the despicable attack on this innocent family, the perpetrators of this heinous act must be brought to justice.

“And we have offered our full support to the security agencies to do so,” he said.

The governor reiterated government commitment to confront crime in all its forms, including the threat posed by kidnappers.

While condoling the victims’ families, loved ones and the Church, Fintiri directed security agencies to scale up intelligence and fish out the criminals. (NAN)

KN