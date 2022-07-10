Firm launches free digital academy￼

Hits: 5

ALEPH Group has announced the launch of its free Digital Ad Expert programme in Nigeria. Coming fresh off the back of its recently announced expansion in the country, the programme is designed to equip young Nigerians with the skills they need to succeed in digital marketing.

Hosted on the Aleph Group’s proprietary learning platform, Digital Ad Expert is a peer-to-peer learning programme that aims to educate, certify, and connect thousands of Africans with the digital skills needed to succeed in a rapidly digitising economy, allowing them to compete at a global level for jobs in this growing industry.

“Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and is also digitising rapidly,” says Ad Dynamo CEO Sean Riley. “With Digital Ad Expert, we want to ensure that young people have the best possible chance of benefiting from the opportunities presented by that growth and expansion.”

It’s estimated that an additional 35 million Nigerians will come online by 2026, meaning that digital marketing will be a significant growth industry. It will also have an important role to play not only in reaching ordinary consumers but also in helping businesses across the country grow and thrive.

Aleph has set a goal of using Digital Ad Expert to educate 50,000 digital learners worldwide with digital marketing skills, and Nigeria is a big part of this ambition. People participating in the programme get an introduction to digital marketing, as well as modules covering strategy, analytics, and content creation. Additionally, they learn the ins and outs of advertising on specific platforms including Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and TikTok. The programme also gives participants an overview of job opportunities and the labour market.

“We have no doubt that Nigerian youth have immense digital potential,” Riley concludes. “We’re proud to play a role in ensuring that they’re given the necessary help to unlock that potential.”

Applications for Digital Ad Expert opened on 27 June and will run until 18 July. The first cohort is then scheduled to kick off on 25 July 2022. Candidates can apply to complete a free three-month comprehensive digital ad degree here.

-The Nation

