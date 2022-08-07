FIRST Bank of Nigeria (FBN) workers under the aegis of Employee Giving and Volunteering Scheme on Saturday, donated surgical equipment for free Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repairs in Sokoto state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the support was part of the

Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK) initiative by the workers.

Alhaji Adamu Gambo, Group Head, Northwest II Group of FBN, said the 2022 SPARK amplification event targetted fistula patients at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, Sokoto.

Gambo said that the initiative involved the staff donating money and creating time to execute noble engagements in the society.

“The initiative focuses on creating and reinforcing attitudes which go beyond meeting people’s material needs but to show compassion, civility and charity,” he said.

He explained that first bank places premium on corporate responsibility and sustainability as it remains committed to impacting positively on its host communities.

”We are proud of being woven into the fabric of the society.

“This is a wholesome approach that involves meeting the needs of our stakeholders both presently and in the future.

”Our corporate responsibility approach, structurally delivers value along the core pillars of education, health and welfare,” he said.

Gambo said his team identified Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital due to its consistency in rendering VVF services to victims.

”We admire your strength, tenacity, resilience and infectious disposition to improve the quality of individuals’ lives.

“We urge the hospital’s management to view the equipment as a token of love and kindness while we hope to render more assistance in the future,” he said.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Bello Lawal, commended the staff for the donation, pledging that the equipment would be judiciously utilised.

“VVF is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina which results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence.

“The disease is among the most distressing complications of gynecologic and obstetric procedures.

“The victims are classified among the most vulnerable in the society as they suffer stigmatisation and ostracisation by their families and communities,” he said.

The CMD however noted that VVF was preventable and curable while its victims are re-integrated into the society after adequate treatment and psychological care. (NAN)

