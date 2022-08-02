Five die in auto crash in C/River

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five people in a road accident that involved two vehicles in Cross River.

The state Sector Commander , Mr Abdullahi Hassan, made the confirmation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.

Hassan said that the accident occurred at Biase Local Government Area in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We are aware of the crash; our people went there to do rescue. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the crash.

“Seven people were involved,” he told NAN.

The sector commander said that the accident involved a truck loaded with cement and a Toyota picnic.

Five persons lost their lives,” he said. (NAN)

C.E