Flavor begins North America tour￼

HIGHLIFE singer Flavor has embarked on a music tour to North America for 2022.

The ‘Level Up’ crooner would be performing hit songs from his huge repertoire as he thrills fans in one of the refreshing moments after the pandemic.

Tagged “LEVEL’D UP TOUR 2022”, the music roadshow which kicked off in Houston, Texas at the popular Ebony House of Vibes on July 15th was spectacular for its All-White-Party attire. Omaha, Nebraska was the next stop on the weekend of July 23rd, as Flavor dazzled his fans with even more astonishing performances.

The next stop for the raving artist and his band will be Dallas, on the 13th of August, just as he is billed to perform at the Summerstage Festival in New York City on the 14th of August, and in Chicago on the 26th of August.

As the summer winds down, the artist and crew will be touching down in Washington DC this fall, and this will be on September 2nd. Other concert dates include: San Francisco – Oct 5th, 2022; Seattle – Oct 8th, 2022; Columbus – Oct 9th, 2022; Los Angeles – Oct 15th, 2022; Vancouver – Oct 28th, 2022; Edmonton – Oct 30th, 2022 while dates for Atlanta and Toronto will be communicated to fans in due course.

The tour is being presented by the notable Big A Entertainment.

-The Nation

KN