Fleeing bandits now in Abuja border towns, Nasarawa Gov raises alarm

NASARAWA State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has raised an alarm over noticed movements of people suspected to be bandits fleeing from Niger, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna states.

This came a few days after ordering the closure of schools in the state following security concerns.

The governor said large number of the fleeing bandits had been noticed in Rugan Juli and Rugan Madaki in Karu Local Government on the borders of the Federal Capital Territory as well as Wamba and Toto local government areas in the state.

Sule, who spoke during an expanded security meeting held in Government House, Lafia, said the meeting was convened to take proactive measures considering the security situation across the country, particularly the FCT, where over 800 inmates escaped from the Kuje correctional centre, recently.

The governor said the decision to shut down schools, except for those writing their final NECO examination, was taken in the interest of all.

He said arrangements had been made to beef up security at venues where students were still sitting for examinations.

The governor appreciated the security agencies operating in the state and traditional rulers for their continued roles in addressing security challenges.

Addressing journalists immediately after the security meeting, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, said the council decided that security operatives should increase patrols and raid hideouts of criminals.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Aminu Muazu Maifata, has announced restriction on the movements of commercial motorcycles from 8pm to 6am in the state capital.

He also said commercial tricycles known as Keke NAPEP would not operate from 10pm to 6am.

He said the decisions were taken after an emergency security council meeting and would take immediate effect.

-Daily Trust

