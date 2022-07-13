Flood: NEMA cautions Ondo residents against dumping refuse in water ways

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday cautioned residents of Ondo State, especially market women, against dumping of refuse in water ways, to prevent flooding.

NEMA’s Head of Operations for Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, Mr Kadiri Olarewaju, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a sensitisation walk at Oja Oba and Isolo Markets in Akure.

Olarewaju, represented by the Senior Planning Officer, NEMA, Ekiti, Mr David Okoye, said that the sensitisation became necessary because of the predictions that the state would experience heavy rainfall this year.

He said that if drainage channels were blocked, water would always find another route, and it could result in flooding.

Olarewaju described Ondo State as one of the flood-prone states, advising the general public to be mindful of the way they dispose their waste.

The official said NEMA was not only a reactive agency, but also acts on reports and facts available, to be proactive and prevent such predictions.

“This road walk is deemed necessary, considering the prevailing weather conditions.

“We thought it wise that we sensitise the people, the general public, most especially those in the markets.

“We noticed that when this flooding comes, it is as a result of blockage of the drainage channels that have to force water to look for its way.

“At the end of the day, we find water coming to our houses and business places.

“So, we thought it wise to sensitise people on proper waste disposal,” he said.

Olarewaju advised people against building houses on flood-prone areas and waterways to minimise flooding. (NAN)

