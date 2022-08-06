NASARAWA State House of Assembly Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning, has advised the residents of the state not to build on water ways or block drainage systems in the interest of their health and guard against impending flooding in the state.

Mr Suleiman Yakubu, the Chairman of the Committee, made the call when management of the State Urban Development Board ( NUDB) appeared before the committee on its 2022 budget performance on Friday in Lafia.

Yakubu said that building on water ways would cause flooding and would affect the health and safety of the people negatively.

According to him, citizens are advised to avoid building on water ways and channels, to keep the environment safe from ecological problems.

” We have invited you in order to know the budget performance of your board from January to June, 2022.

” We will continue to support you to succeed,” he said

Azara commended the the board for being up and doing in ensuring urban development in the state.

He restated the committee’s commitment to synergize with the board, to take it to greater heights.

Earlier, Engr. Mohammed Wada, the Managing Director of the board, assured of the board’s readiness in tackling flooding in the state.

” We want to thank you and His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule for supporting our activities to succeed,” he said

Wada also called on the people of the state to avoid building on water ways for the overall development of the state.

” I want to advise the people to avoid building on water ways and they should not block drainage systems

” People should assist by clearing drains and avoid dumping of refuse in water channels and canals,” he said.

The MD also called on the people to adhere striclty to building regulations in order to avoid their buildings and other structures being demolished.

He restated his continued commitment to sensitise the residents of the state to the dangers of flooding. ( NAN)

A.I