Focus on one big objective, Governor Soludo advises SEDC

Thu, Mar 6, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Politics

GOVERNOR Charles Soludo of Anambra State has stressed the need for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to prioritize one key objective from its agenda for successful execution.

Soludo made this assertion when the pioneer Managing Director of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Mr. Mark Okoye, and the Chairman, Chief Emeka Wogu, led a delegation of the Commission to his office in Awka, Anambra State.

In a report by Dr. Mazi Ejimofor Opara, Governor Soludo advised the SEDC team to focus on achieving tangible results with commitment development goals, avoiding bureaucratic and politicised approaches which can hinder efficiency and development.

This according to the report, is intended at driving growth in the Southeast region, as focus on a key objective will enable the Commission channel its resources and energy towards achieving the desired results, rather than spreading itself too thin across multiple objectives.

In their remark, Chief Wogu and Mr. Okoye commended Governor Soludo’s outstanding achievements in his infrastructural and economic transformation of Anambra State, and also in  improving security through the state’s security system “Agunechemba’ and Operation Udo Ga-Achi, which has attained successes since inception.

The collaborative efforts between the Anambra State government and the SEDC demonstrate their shared commitment to driving development in the Southeast region and priortising a project to improve the lives of the people.

A.I

March 6, 2025

Tags: Focus on one big objective Governor Charles Soludo SEDC


Related Posts

My suspension unjust, invalidates principles of natural justice-Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan

THE Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says her unjust suspension from the Senate invalidates the principles...

Read More
Kidnappers are not different from terrorists –  HURIWA 

HUMAN Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, a civil rights advocacy group, has admonished the federal and state governments to...

Read More
Osun LGs: Governor Adeleke briefs traditional rulers

A.I March 6, 2025

Read More

Most Read

OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ
AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Man Utd plotting Mateta move - Friday's gossip

'Dessers leads way for weirdest Rangers team ever'

Son hopes for 'wake-up call' before 'biggest game'