Football proprietor calls for accurate database to enhance players’ welfare

L-R: Beauty Queen Abimbola, Paul Edeh (m) and Naija Ratel players

PAUL Edeh, the proprietor, Naija Ratels FC, a women football league club, has urged the government to facilitate and ensure the availability of accurate database through a viable census.

This is contained in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja, to mark the 2022 World Population Day, which is celebrated every July 11.

It was marked with a novelty match between his team and FCT selected side.

The match which was played at the Area 3 football pitch saw the FCT team featuring some female coaches and sports journalists.

The encounter ended 2-0 in favour of Naija Ratels FC.

The event also produced ‘the Most Gorgeous Girl Nigeria,’ in the person of Queen Esther Abimbola, while Rukayyah Mikayal emerged as the first runner-up.

Edeh said that the country has a lot of people who pay lip service to weightier matters, and make things of little or no consequences a priority.

“The novelty match is being used to appeal to Nigerians to take family planning seriously and good census will help the government plan effectively for the future of youths and effective economic planning.

“You will agree with me that demography has not really been captured to the extent that it will give government the leverage to be able to plan how to manage the populace.

“Indeed, we also know that there are some thematic areas in the gender violence, poverty, and so many others that needed attention.

“So, the world population day held every 11th day of July gives us that opportunity to highlight the need for us to be able to have a viable census.

“You will agree with me that the last time we had a census in Nigeria was in 2006; you can imagine the rate world population has grown.

“So, we have come to say that there is the need for us to be able to know our population so that we will be able to plan and distribute our scare resources appropriately,” Edeh said.

According to Edeh, the availability of resources will determine if the event will be sponsored on yearly basis.

“We look forward to collaborating in future with the government, spirited Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Nigerians who will help us to continue to galvanise efforts in ensuring we have a tenable census.

“We know that the government is planning one (census) for next year but we are also doubtful because 2023 is an election year and a new government coming on board may not seek to have that as its priority, that’s why this year’s event is very important,’’ he said.

Edeh stressed that accurate data will enable the government to plan and ensure wealth distribution. (NAN)

