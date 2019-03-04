A total of 152 countries and international organisations have signed cooperation documents with China on the Belt and Road Initiative, a spokesperson for the annual session of China’s top legislature said on Monday.

In 2018 alone, 67 countries signed such documents with China, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress, said at a news conference.

Announced in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative (also known as One Belt, One Road or OBOR) aims to strengthen China’s connectivity with the world.

It combines new and old projects, covers an expansive geographic scope, and includes efforts to strengthen hard infrastructure, soft infrastructure and cultural ties. (Xinhua/NAN)

