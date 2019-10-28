TWO men in their seventies were on Monday seriously injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in the southern French city of Bayonne, local authorities say.

The victims surprised the attacker while he was trying to set the door of the mosque on fire, and he then opened fire on them, authorities say in a statement published on Twitter.

The attacker then set fire to a vehicle while leaving, but was arrested shortly afterwards by police at his home, the statement from the Pyrenees-Atlantiques prefecture says.

The victims are receiving treatment at the hospital, the prefecture says.

