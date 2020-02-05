AN avalanche in Eastern Turkey, on Wednesday buried a search and rescue team, killing a total of 23 people, the province’s top official confirmed.

According to the state News Agency Anadolu, the crew was working in Bahcesaray, in the province of Van that borders Iran, after a first avalanche struck on Tuesday, killing five people.

Van Governor, Mehmet Bilmez, noted that it was possible to estimate how many people remained trapped under the snow.

Broadcast footage showed three overturned vehicles at the bottom of a steep slope as scores of additional rescuers using sticks and shovels were extricating people as heavy snow were falling.

However, those rescued were helped with up the slope with ropes.

Bilmez said those killed in the second avalanche include: eight gendarmes, three security guards, three fireman and nine civilians.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams were searching for two people stranded in the minibus that was buried in the first avalanche.

The Minister of Interior, Suleyman Soylu, said more than 30 people were saved from the site.

The Defence Ministry promised to dispatch a 75-member rescue team to the area to support the search operations. (dpa/NAN)

Feb. 5, 2020 @ 16:58 GMT

